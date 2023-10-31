Dominic Thiem of Austria saved a match point at 3-5 in the third set before rallying past his fellow former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 for a place in the second round at the Paris Masters. The tantalising encounter between two of the best one-handed backhands in recent memory ultimately ended after two hours and 31 minutes at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday morning, ATP reports. Paris Masters 2023: American Players Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe Exit in Opening Round; Andy Murray Loses to Alex De Minaur.

While Thiem hit highlight-reel shots throughout the match, especially with jaw-dropping passing shots, it was Wawrinka who was first on the verge of victory. The Swiss held match point at 5-3, 40/30 in the decider, but double-faulted long. It was one of six double faults he hit in the match.

Thiem took full advantage of the small opening, getting back on serve when Wawrinka missed a forehand long. In what turned into a battle of wills, the Austrian broke again in his next return game and did not let slip his opportunity to close out the match. The victory was Thiem's first at a hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event since the 2019 Rolex Paris Masters. Coco Gauff Beats Ons Jabeur, Setting Up Iga Swiatek Showdown at WTA Finals 2023.

The Austrian, who is continuing his pursuit of top form after suffering a wrist injury in June 2021, will next play defending champion Holger Rune of Denmark. The pair met earlier this year in Monte-Carlo, where the Dane prevailed in straight sets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).