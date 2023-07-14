Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 has begun with top paddlers showcasing their remarkable skills at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune. The action will continue on Saturday as Dabang Delhi TTC take on Goa Challengers in the third tie of the ongoing season.

The franchise-based league has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017 and will look to achieve success in its fourth season as well, as per UTT press release.

Also Read | MLC 2023 Free Live Streaming Online, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SEO vs WAF Cricket Match on Sports 18.

Season 3 finalist Dabang Delhi TTC will look to grab the title this time around in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 as they have a strong set of players.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is the star attraction for the Delhi franchise, while Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee also carry the experience of playing in big tournaments. Anirban Ghosh is the young talent in the team, while Barbora Balazova and Jon Persson bring an international flavour to Dabang Delhi TTC.

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling Event: Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma to Perform at Argentina Footballer’s Presentation in MLS: Report.

"I have been a part of Dabang Delhi TTC for all the seasons of UTT and to be back here with the team feels like a homecoming. The league has played a tremendous role in nurturing Indian talent, and we have a great squad this season as well. We are looking forward to our ties and our focus is to win the title," commented Sathiyan ahead of the tie.

On the other hand, Goa Challengers will bank on their foreign signings Alvaro Robles and Suthasini Sawettabut besides Indian stars Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj, T Reeth Rishya and Krittwika Sinha Roy.

Speaking ahead of their campaign Robles stated, "I am really excited for the league as it provides a perfect platform for players to showcase their talent. It's useful for all of us and I am looking forward to playing in the UTT season 4 with my amazing teammates, who are really talented and will look to win every tie." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)