Shakira and Bad Bunny are expected to perform at Lionel Messi's presentation at Inter Miami, which will set several attendance records on Sunday, July 16, 2023. In addition to Messi, Sergio Busquets, another Barcelona legend who played alongside Lionel Messi for several seasons, will also be introduced. Jordi Alba may not be able to participate in the tournament in Florida this weekend, as his wife Romarey Ventura will give birth to their third child. Shakira, who currently lives in Miami after her breakup with Gerard Pique, will most likely be there. She also knows Messi's family from her time in Barcelona. Lionel Messi Opens Up on Retirement from Argentina National Football Team Ahead of his Inter Miami Unveiling Event

The official club statement read, “Inter Miami CF has announced a significant presentation event on Sunday, July 16 at 6 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium. Fans can expect an evening filled with entertainment, speeches on the pitch, and more!”

In addition, the statement referred to various artists who will perform at the event. According to journalist Franco Panizo, a number of well-known artists are expected to perform at Messi's official presentation, including Maluma, Shakira and Bad Bunny.

There is no doubt that Shakira will be the biggest name on Lionel Messi's unveiling list at Inter Miami. Shakira has been at the top of billboards several times and has sold millions of albums worldwide. Lionel Messi's presentation could also feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, known for songs like Diles, Soy Peor and I Like It. Lionel Messi Spotted Shopping at A Supermarket in Miami, Fans React to Viral Photo

There is no doubt that the event will be star-studded, as he is the most popular player to ever represent the United States since Pelé joined New York Cosmos on June 11, 1975. The Argentine legend is expected to drive up attendance and make the sport more popular in the United States.

Lionel Messi stunned the world by announcing that he will not return to his former club FC Barcelona when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires in June 2023. His start in Major League Soccer (MLS) was even more surprising. Last year, the Argentine superstar won his first World Cup trophy in Qatar, defeating France in the final. In 2022-23, he played a fantastic season, scoring 36 goals and providing 25 assists in 51 games in all competitions.

Lionel Messi could hardly make an impact for PSG in the Champions League, although he had quite good numbers there. During Messi's tenure at PSG, PSG was eliminated twice in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

