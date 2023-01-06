Ha'il [Saudi Arabia], January 6 (ANI): Desert lovers finally had a break after so many stones and rocks. In a circuit with start and arrival at the Ha'il bivouac, the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2023 was composed of 425 kilometres on the chronograph and a liaison of 152 km. The first 100 kilometres were actually true mountains of sand that gave riders the unique pleasure of climbing up and down. Afterwards, there was a sequence of sandy tracks - quite wet due to the heavy rain in the past days - on the return journey to Ha'il. On a more Dakar-typical day, navigation was a big challenge to overcome.

Honda Team had a good day, first because Ricky Brabec could come back to the bivouac safe and sound after being cleared from the hospital. Then also because Chilean Pablo Quintanilla made it the second time of the day, just 16 seconds behind Spaniard Joan Barreda - who is also riding a Honda CRF 450 Rally.

Adrien Van Beveren was fifth today, two minutes and 37 seconds after Barreda. Making honour to the true Dakar spirit, Jose Ignacio Cornejo stopped to help the Portuguese Joaquim Rodrigues, who had a severe crash. Because of this noble gesture, he lost seven minutes and 35 seconds - so this time was later compensated in his final standing: he got 10th place in the stage. Overall Quintanilla is now in seventh place, Van Beveren eighth and Nacho Cornejo 12th.

Tomorrow the fifth stage from this year's Dakar Rally will once again start and finish at the Ha'il bivouac. This special stage will have 374 kilometres and a long liaison of 275 km. In this second loop around the Saudi capital of off-road racing, a field of small dunes with camel grass will give way to vast expanses peppered with dunes. So dune jumping will be key and will spell the difference between gaining and losing minutes in this slalom-type sector. In this terrain, mastering soft sand without losing time is certainly a goal more at the hand of real experts.

"This was certainly a very positive day for Honda, with three bikes ranked in the top ten. Our rider Pablo Quintanilla was second and made a great performance - we are all very proud of him. Adrien also did very well and Nacho stopped to help an injured colleague and even so he was in the top 10," said General Manager of Honda Ruben Faria.

"This was a good day for me, another super tough stage but finally I have found my rhythm and I am quite happy about that. It is great also to be finally racing in the open desert, the kind of terrain I enjoy best. There is still a long way to go but I feel strong and motivated to keep going and fight for the lead," said Honda rider Pablo Quintanilla.

"This was a beautiful stage, with great terrain. Everyone knows I love the sand tracks so I had a lot of pleasure riding along this day. Navigation is always omnipresent and I made my way almost all the time on my own. I am also very happy with the performance of my Honda CRF 450 Rally and all the technical support we are having to make it even better," said Honda rider Adrien Van Beveren.

"This was another hard day. I was going well but then at around kilometre 90, I had to stop and help Portuguese rider, Joaquim Rodrigues. He had a severe crash and I had to call medical help. After this it took me a while to get back on track and find my rhythm back, but I am glad I did it anyway - that is part of the solidary Dakar spirit," said Honda rider Jose Ignacio Cornejo. (ANI)

