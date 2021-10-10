New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Top seed Daksh Prasad from Madhya Pradesh and second seed Suhita Maruri from Karnataka emerged the Under-16 boys and girls national tennis champions respectively, albeit in contrasting styles.

Daksh walked away with the boys title with a sound 6-3 6-2 win over Rushil Khosla from Uttar Pradesh in the final at the DLTA complex.

Also Read | Spain vs France Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Final: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India.

Incidentally, both Prasad and Khosla train under the same coach, Aditya Sachdeva, who heads the training programme of RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh.

Karnataka's second seed Suhita Maruri eked out a 6-3 2-6 6-4 win over Sonal Patil, the 12th seed from Maharashtra.

Also Read | DC 60/2 in 7 Overs |DC vs CSK Live Score Updates of Qualifier 1, VIVO IPL 2021: Josh Hazelwood Gets Another, Shreyas Iyer Departs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)