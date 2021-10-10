10 Oct, 19:03 (IST) CSK win toss, choose to bowl first Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in this high-octane Qualifier 1. They have opted to play with the same squad, which means that Suresh Raina would not be part of CSK's playing XI today. Delhi meanwhile opted to bring in Tom Curran in place of Ripal Patel Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021. An exciting clash awaits fans as Delhi Capitals aim to maintain their dominance over Chennai Super Kings this season. CSK would meanwhile aim to turn the tide and return to winning ways after a poor end to the league stage campaign. Who would be the first side to advance to the final? Stay tuned to find out!

Delhi Capitals lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday, October 10. Delhi have been a dominant force this season, having finished at the top of the table and are looking in good form to make it to their second consecutive final. Despite a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league stage match, Rishabh Pant's side would be upbeat about their chances of toppling CSK in this encounter. MS Dhoni's side meanwhile, had become the first team this season to qualify for the playoffs but three consecutive losses have now left them with low confidence, momentum and poor form.VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List

MS Dhoni's side would have a further opportunity to reach the final should they fail to defeat Delhi Capitals but they would not want to leave it that way. Already having lost to Delhi twice this season, Chennai would require some of their best performers--Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and also Shardul Thakur to step up and give their best. It would be an interesting clash nonetheless with both sides having balanced teams.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma