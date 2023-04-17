Barcelona, Apr 17 (AP) Dani Alves was in court on Monday to testify to a judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him.

Alves has been in jail since January 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. The Brazilian soccer player has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Football Match on TV and Online.

The court has denied Alves' request to be freed on bail while the investigation continues, saying he was a flight risk. A trial has not been set.

Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim and witnesses.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Muttiah Muralidharan: Sri Lankan Spin Great Was Born on This Day in 1972.

Under Spain's sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 39-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)