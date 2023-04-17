Clermont Foot registered a comeback victory over Angers in their latest Ligue 2022-23 match at Stade Gabriel Montpied, Clermont-Ferrand on Sunday, April 16. Angers, who were desperate for a victory, took the lead in the 28th minute when Adrien Hunou put the ball in the back of the net. However four minutes after that, the home side were awarded a penalty. French forward Grejohn Kyei converted the penalty to level the score 1-1. Clermont were once again awarded a penalty in the 39th minute of the game. And suddenly Angers fans did something unimaginable in an attempt to stop Clermont from taking the lead. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1.

As Austrian midfielder, Muhammed Cham Saracevic stepped up to take the second penalty, Angers fans bizarrely dropped their pants and showed their bums to distract him. Unfortunately for Angers, this was not enough to stop Muhammad Cham who calmly slotted it past Paul Bernardoni to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

Fans Show Their Bums From Stands To Distract Clermont Foot Player From Taking Penalty

Clermont were awarded a penalty on last night's match which led Angers SCO fans to try and distract taker Muhammed Cham by dropping their trousers before he took the kick 😂😂 It didn’t work as Clermont scored the penalty! pic.twitter.com/9jtLTaUfJC — Sportme247 (@sportme247) April 17, 2023

Angers then had a huge chance to make a comeback into the game as Clermont left-back Neto Borges was red-carded in the 2nd minute of the additional time in the first half. Later in the game, another Clermont defender Alidu Seidu was also shown a red card. Clermont however incredibly managed to bag all three points despite finishing the match with nine players.

The win helps Clermont Foot to remain in the eleventh position in the Ligue 1 2022-23 table with 43 points from 31 matches. Meanwhile, Angers' agony continued. With only three wins and fourteen points from thirty-one matches, they remain at the bottom of the table.

Angers are seven-point behind both Troyes and Ajaccio and seventeen points behind the safe zone. As things stand, it seems like Angers will be relegated to Ligue 2 at the end of this season. Angers will face Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain in their next match.

