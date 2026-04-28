Sports News | Day 3 of Gymnastics Nationals Delivers High-octane Action

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): Day 3 of the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2026-2027 witnessed thrilling performances across categories, with standout achievements in both junior individual and senior team events on Monday.

In the Junior Men's Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) Individual All-Around category, Harschit Damodaran from Uttar Pradesh clinched the gold medal with an impressive score of 73.700, delivering a composed and technically strong performance across all apparatus, according to a release.

Also Read | Today’s IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 28.

Akshat Bajaj of Delhi secured the silver medal with a score of 69.866, while SK Nabigh Ali, representing West Bengal, took home the bronze medal with a close score of 69.767, rounding off a highly competitive podium.

In the Senior MAG Team Championship, the Railways Sports Promotion Board emerged as the champions, posting a commanding total score of 220.533. The Services Sports Control Board secured the silver medal with 211.767, while Maharashtra claimed the bronze medal with a strong score of 211.203.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Which Team Faces Earliest Elimination?.

The day was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Sandeep Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan; Sudhir Mittal, President of the Gymnastics Federation of India; Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, DSYS; Shri Bijaya Kumar Swain, Additional Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services; Shri Swarupananda Sahu, Deputy Secretary, DSYS; and Shri Amit Kumar Nayak, Deputy Secretary, DSYS.

The championship continues to showcase India's rising gymnastics talent, providing a vital platform for athletes to compete at the highest national level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)