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Cricket Cricket Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 28 Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals in Match 40 of IPL 2026. Get the latest match schedule, venue details, and streaming information for tonight’s top-of-the-table clash.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moves to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium tonight, Tuesday, 28 April, as the league-leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). Match 40 promises to be a high-stakes encounter, with Punjab looking to extend their near-flawless run and Rajasthan seeking to regain momentum after a recent narrow defeat. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Which Team Faces Earliest Elimination?

With both teams firmly positioned in the upper half of the points table, tonight’s result will have significant implications for the top-four seeding as the tournament enters its business end.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Schedule and Timing

The fixture will be played under lights in Mullanpur, where the pitch has favoured high-scoring encounters throughout the 2026 season.

Match : Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 40)

: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 40) Date: Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Tuesday, 28 April 2026 Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST) Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur

Where to Watch Today's IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can follow the action across multiple digital and television platforms. In India, the broadcast rights are held by the JioStar network. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Live Stream: The match is available to stream via the **JioHotstar** app and website.

Television: Live coverage will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels including Star Sports Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Punjab Kings enter this match as the team to beat in 2026. Led by Shreyas Iyer, they currently sit at the top of the table with 13 points from seven matches, having remained unbeaten so far. Their squad has been bolstered by the extraordinary form of young opener Priyansh Arya, who leads the team's batting charts.

Rajasthan Royals, captained by Riyan Parag, are currently in fourth place with 10 points from eight matches. Despite a record-breaking century from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their previous outing, the Royals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be eager to secure two points tonight to stay clear of the chasing pack, including Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head and Pitch Report

Historically, Rajasthan has held a slight advantage over Punjab, winning 17 of their 30 encounters. However, Punjab claimed victory in their most recent meeting in 2025.

The Mullanpur surface is expected to be a "batter's paradise." With short boundaries and a quick outfield, scores exceeding 200 have become the norm at this venue this season. Bowlers from both sides will likely rely on slower variations and wide yorkers to contain the scoring rate during the death overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).