New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk continues his lean run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, falling for a golden duck against Mumbai Indians in Match 29 on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Chasing a challenging target of 206, Fraser-McGurk attempted an aggressive drive early on but only managed to chip the ball straight to Will Jacks at cover.

Also Read | How Many Ads Are There On IPL Team Jerseys? Check Number of Sponsors for Each Franchise in IPL 2025.

The Australian batter, who was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2024, with 330 runs in nine matches at a staggering strike rate of 234.04, has been unable to replicate his form this season. His current approach--trying to hit almost every delivery--hasn't yielded success, with frequent dismissals highlighting a lack of rhythm.

Following his dismissal, Karun Nair walked in at the crease.

Also Read | What Is Pickle Juice Cricketers Drink During IPL 2025 if They Have Cramps? Check Here.

Since IPL 2024, Fraser-McGurk's T20 numbers have dipped significantly. In 29 innings, he has scored 428 runs at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.7, which includes five ducks. In IPL 2025, his scores so far read: 0 (vs MI), 7 (vs RCB), 0 (vs CSK), 38 (vs SRH), and 1 (vs LSG). His strike rate has dropped from 234 to just 100 this season.

Despite his current slump, Fraser-McGurk remains a player of immense potential. He holds the record for the fastest century in List A cricket--off just 29 balls--surpassing the legendary AB de Villiers. Delhi Capitals showed their faith in the youngster by using the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him for INR 9 crore at the 2025 IPL Auction.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)