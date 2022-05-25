Washington, May 25 (AP) Leeds defender Diego Llorente will replace the injured Aymeric Laporte in Spain's squad for the Nations League, the Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday.

Laporte had been included in the initial list of 25 players selected for the four Nations League matches to be played in June but is nursing a right knee injury sustained with Manchester City.

Spain's first game in Group 2 will be in Seville on June 2 against Portugal, the inaugural Nations League champion in 2019.

Spain then faces the Czech Republic in Prague three days later, and visits Switzerland on June 9. Spain's last match will be at home against the Czech Republic on June 12 in Málaga.

Spain was a Nations League finalist last season, losing to France.

The national team's preparations will begin on May 30 in Madrid. (AP)

