Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns in the IPL 2022 Eliminator. The winner of this contest will head to Qualifier 2 and face Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a place in the final. However, the weather in Kolkata could play spoilsport and already the toss in LSG vs RCB has been delayed. In case, there is a washout and no play is possible, IPL has already laid its guidelines to determine the winner. LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates, Eliminator, IPL 2022: Get Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Scorecard Online.

As per the IPL Guidelines: “The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, if it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on an original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match.”

“If the Super Over is not possible the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant play-off match or final.” LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Eliminator Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

IPL 2022 Playoffs Playing Conditions

Playoffs can start as late as 09:40 PM without any reduction in overs.

5 overs per side match can start latest by 11:56 pm.

If not enough time for 5 overs per side, there will be a Super Over, starting no later than 12:50 am.

In case no play is possible, team that finished higher in the league stage will be declared the winner.

So, if no play is possible, Lucknow Super Giants will qualify for the Qualifier 2 as they finished on third spot on the IPL 2022 points table. RCB will have their fingers crossed and hoping that the weather clears soon. Having said that, the drainage system at the Eden Gardens is one of the best.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).