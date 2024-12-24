Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Defending champions Punjab FC have announced a strong squad for the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) Regional Qualifiers 2024-25, which will begin on 27th December. The club has named a preliminary 41-member squad, including 10 players from the senior side and 12 from the reserve side. Fifteen members of the team that represented Punjab FC at the PL Next Generation Cup 2024 will return to defend their title.

The squad includes first-team regulars such as Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, and Nitesh Darjee, alongside youngsters like Singamayum Shami, Muhammed Suhail F., Pramveer, and Likambam Rakesh Meitei, who made their senior debuts this season. Reserve goalkeeper Ayush Deshwal and Jaskaranvir Singh are also included in the squad.

Also Read | Why is Sri Lanka Not Part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Reason Behind Their Omission As CT Schedule is Out.

U-17 internationals Karish Soram, Vishal Yadav, and Thoungamba Usham Singh have also been selected, as well as 2023-24 season Golden Ball winner Omang Dudum. Muhammed Suhail F. was awarded the Golden Boot last season.

Speaking on the squad announcement, Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director of Roundglass Sports, said, "We have named a squad that includes our academy players from every category to ensure a proper balance of experience, while also providing younger players the opportunity to learn by playing in this tournament. Our focus has always been on nurturing homegrown talent, and this squad is a testament to that commitment, with many players from Punjab. I hope that the players perform well in the youth tournaments this year and take advantage of the pathway to be elevated to the senior team."

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai; Check Groups and Complete Fixtures.

Punjab FC will play their first match of the RFDL Regional Qualifiers North 2024-25 against Garhwal Heroes FC on December 27, 2024, at Sudeva Academy, Civil Lines, New Delhi.

Punjab FC were crowned champions in the 2023-24 edition, remaining unbeaten across the regional qualifiers and the National Championship. They were one of three clubs representing India in the PL Next Generation Cup 2024 in England, where they made history by becoming the first Indian club to defeat English opposition on foreign soil, overcoming Everton and Aston Villa.

Punjab FC Preliminary Squad for RFDL Regional Qualifiers 2024-25

Goalkeepers: Ayush Deshwal, Jaskaranvir Singh, Naveen Saini, Harpreet Singh, Jaskaran Dub, Mohd. Fizaan Jabir

Defenders: Likambam Rakesh Meitei, Nitesh Darjee, M. Leidong, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Thongram Rishikanta Singh, Manav Singh, Pramveer, Mohd Sahil, Mohammed Sohel Khan, Om Motghare, Jaydev Sharma, Thoudam Anishkumar, Arshvir Singh, Satnam Singh

Midfielders: Manglenthang Kipgen, Singamayum Shami, Ricky John Shabong, Ranjan Soren, Sukhwinder Singh, Ngarin Shaiza, Laishram Rishikanta Meitei, Tourangbam Zaithleen Singh, Albert Thangjam

Forwards: Muhammad Suhail F., Yendrembam Boby Singh, Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia, Vishal Yadav, Harmanpreet Singh, Omang Dudum, Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer

Punjab FC Fixtures for RFDL Regional Qualifiers North 2024-25

December 27, 2024 - 12:00 PM: Punjab FC vs Garhwal Heroes FC at Sudeva Academy, Civil LinesDecember 30, 2024 - 09:00 AM: Namdhari FC vs Punjab FC at Frontier FC Ground, ChhawlaJanuary 2, 2025 - 03:00 PM: Punjab FC vs Rajasthan Utd. FC at Sudeva Academy, Civil LinesJanuary 5, 2025 - 09:00 AM: Sudeva Delhi FC vs Punjab FC at Frontier FC Ground, ChhawlaJanuary 8, 2025 - 03:00 PM: Punjab FC vs Delhi FC at Frontier FC Ground, Chhawla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)