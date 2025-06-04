New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delayed but not denied. God's plan is bigger than yours. Several cliched and tired quotes used during times of hardships, failures and rejections that could either give a person optimism or just add to irritability. But it all perhaps made sense for star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli, who finally lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 long years, living through a 2020s decade that has been challenging and fulfilling in equal parts.

From that night of September 8, 2022 when an all-out assault on Afghanistan bowling during an Asia Cup dead rubber brought him his much-anticipated 71st international ton after over 1,000 days to a tense, tearful and joyous IPL final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat completed white-ball cricket in true sense.

This conquering did not come easily. While it gave him moments to let out his signature celebrations complete with ferocious screams and jumps, he sometimes had to deal with immense criticism, the newly mortal nature of his once near-flawless game, and hide his overwhelming emotions under his hat or hands. It also saw him part ways with two cricketing formats he once dominated with unmatched intensity and consistency.

The Asia Cup marked the starting point of Virat's comeback story, emerging as the second-highest scorer with 276 runs in five innings, including a century and two fifties at an average of 92.00, a strike rate of above 147.

After some bilateral competition, Virat, the T20 World Cup batter, one of his most dangerous personas, came to the party with an instant classic 82* in 53 against Pakistan at a packed MCG while chasing 160 runs from a position of 31/4 when it all seemed lost. Amid the booming 'Chak de India' song at the stadium and cheers of thousands of fans, Virat of the old slowly came back to life, top-scoring in competition with 296 runs at a Bradman-esque average of 98.66 and four fifties.

However, after the exit of Team India following a shameful 10-wicket loss to champions England in the semis, India was forced into re-considering its T20 template and suddenly their biggest match-winner at these World Cups was put aside in favour of young, more hard-hitting blood which could satisfy a crowd hungry for sixes and sky-high numbers.

Virat continued his consistent ways in ODIs, striking at well above 100 and scoring some centuries in bilaterals, striking at well above 100 and shifting into more aggressive gears.

His IPL numbers looked good at 639 in 14 matches, with two centuries, six fifties at an average of above 53 and SR of almost 140, but RCB's failure to move to the playoffs brought his T20 game into scrutiny. While his Test returns got more promising, the World Test Championship mace still eluded him as his outside off-stump demons resurfaced against a future foe, Australia's Scott Boland, in the title clash in the UK.

Virat stormed into the World Cup 2023 at home with some fine centuries and the highest strike rate (112.91) among the top-order Indian bats. During the tournament, the talismanic batter showcased unmatched consistency, rewriting World Cup record books almost every match. Once striking the hardest, Virat served as a base on top of which Rohit Sharma and co could perform their batting pyrotechnics from ball one.

The veteran had a fabulous World Cup statistically, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar in two ways, first, smashing a 50th century against New Zealand at his idol's home ground at Wankhede, with the Master Blaster and his wife Anushka Sharma watching him pull it off from the stands. Next, he outdid his run tally of 673 from 2003, scoring a massive 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three centuries and six fifties.

Despite all the numbers, Virat could not stop the ball from crashing into his stumps during finals at Ahmedabad, ending half of India's hopes at that point before a Travis Head masterclass left a once rampaging, undefeated and motivated Team India completely helpless, shattered and silent. For all his efforts, Virat did get the 'Player of the Tournament' award, his third after two awards in T20 WC 2014 and 2016, but the big prize, which he won as a youngster in 2011, stayed away from a senior and now a wiseman Virat.

Life did give him a second chance in the form of a T20I recall, though the explosiveness and positive intent of a young Indian line-up raised questions about it. A high-scoring but difficult start in IPL 2024 lit a fire to prove critics wrong. Sixes, slog sweeps and step-down shots came in plenty as Virat wrapped the IPL 2024 season with an Orange Cap on his head, with 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and an all-time high SR of over 154 and 38 sixes, including a century and five sixes.

His form and leadership served as a fuel for RCB to turn their campaign around from one loss in eight games to a playoff qualification after six successive wins, but the eliminator dashed their hopes.

While Virat did more than enough to land a T20 WC squad spot, his newfound aggression did not suit slow USA pitches as he threw his wicket in the most un-Virat manner possible, compiling just 75 runs in seven innings till the semis. However, fate handed him a redemption, scoring 76 (59) against South Africa in an edge-of-the-seat final. Virat bowed out of the format with the trophy, 'Player of the Match' award, a title-sealing fifty and 4,188 runs in 125 matches.

During the remainder of the year, Virat's Test form nosedived while there were not many ODI chances aside from three lacklustre Sri Lanka ODIs. His problems in tackling spin at home and outside-off stump balls just wouldn't go, pushing Test cricket's one of biggest ambassadors into a retirement in May following a disastrous Australia tour. With each nick into the hands of the keeper or at slips, his Test numbers dipped as Scott Boland, a non-regular, made him his bunny. His last image as a Test batter was slapping his hand on his thigh in anger and letting out some words of frustration. Walking off after a poor outing at Sydney.

However, after a poor Test outing, more white ball glory awaited him. A half-century against England leading into the Champions Trophy 2025, where he ended the tournament with 218 runs in five games, including a Pakistan ton and a commanding 84 against Australia in the semis, offered fans some calm as runs and another championship title in less than a year came.

During the IPL 2025, under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, the Madhya Pradesh spin-bashing stalwart, Virat formed a solid opening duo with Englishman Phil Salt, scoring 657 runs in 15 innings with an average in the 50s and an SR of almost 145. His eight half-centuries, coming in a variety of tempos and situations, offered a glimpse of his brilliance in the format, leading many to think he perhaps retired from it prematurely.

While the chasemaster top scored with a rusty 35-ball 43 in the final, nothing could stop him from celebrating with every wicket. As each over passed and a win became a certainty, emotions started to flow in the form of tears. With the final ball bowled and the trophy sealed, Virat cried tears of joy, surrounded by his teammates, loved ones and friends, who had witnessed his 18 years of loyal hustle for RCB. The sight of him holding and kissing the trophy is surely bound to do massive social media numbers.

At the time of writing, Virat has captured the T20 World Cup title, the Champions Trophy and finally the IPL. Though he finished runner-up in WC 2023, he topped the charts with a 'Player of the Tournament' run. The run to the playoffs in IPL 2024 was inspired by a high-tempo Virat, as his Orange Cap-winning campaign spoke of his adaptability.

From his return in the Asia Cup 2022 till now, he has made 2,917 runs in 70 T20S and innings at an average of 52.08 and a strike rate of above 142, with four centuries and 27 fifties. This includes three successive 600+ run IPL campaigns and an all-timer T20 WC 2022.

In ODIs since then, he has been the fourth-highest run-getter with 1,837 runs in 40 matches and 37 innings at an average of 59.25, with eight centuries and 10 fifties, which means almost half of his innings converted into fifty-plus knocks.

In total, he has managed 4,754 runs in 110 matches and 107 innings at an average of 54.64, with 12 centuries and 37 fifties. Best score is 166*.

Good form is backed by consistency, consistency has been delivered in big stages. Moments of individual brilliance and awards have been accompanied by team trophies. With the U19 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, several ICC awards, number one ranks and Champions Trophy already under his belt before this phase, safe to say, Virat has completed white-ball cricket. It did not come easily, but it was not denied. (ANI)

