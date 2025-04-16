Mumbai, April 16: The Delhi Capitals franchise advanced its commitment to grassroots cricket by hosting a masterclass for young cricketers at Conscient Sports Arena, Gurgaon, as part of its global Beyond Boundaries Initiative. The girls and boys who participated in the masterclass, belonging to Delhi Capitals' grassroots academies, have been beneficiaries of this initiative. The masterclass featured Delhi Capitals stars KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam, alongside Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel. DC vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Delhi Capitals Eyes Comeback Against Rajasthan Royals After Narrow Loss Against Mumbai Indians.

The training session delivered practical insights into technical skills building, developing physical strength and mental discipline - offering the young players a unique opportunity to learn directly from some of cricket's biggest stars and seasoned coaches, as per the Delhi Capitals press release.

Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Capitals, said, as quoted by a press release, "This masterclass reinforces Delhi Capitals' and DP World's shared commitment of empowering the next generation of cricketers, be it by providing access to the right equipment and facilities, or training sessions and inspiration from their cricketing idols. Watching these young cricketers train today and seeing their hunger to learn was incredibly fulfilling."

The participants were kitted out in the professional gear they had previously received in 2024, when DP World delivered 500 kits to grassroots academies and unveiled two repurposed shipping containers at Delhi's Aerocity Ground. These containers, each uniquely designed with custom artwork, now serve as functional changing rooms and pavilions for young players. Watch Jasprit Bumrah, Karun Nair Share Warm Hug, Chat With Each Other After Their Heated Exchange During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Since launching during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, DP World has pledged ten cricket kits for every 100 runs scored in ICC tournaments, pledging 4,470 kits to date. Of that figure, DP World has delivered 2,750 cricket kits so far globally, including 1,250 in India, with five repurposed containers deployed across the country in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

