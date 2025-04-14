Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair hugged it out and chatted with each other after their heated exchange during the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match on April 13. Karun Nair made a grand comeback to the IPL with a scintillating 89-run knock that came off just 40 balls and a highlight of that batting performance was him taking the attack to Jasprit Bumrah. While taking a run, Karun Nair appeared to unintentionally push Jasprit Bumrah and the two had a heated exchange later on. But that spat was put behind by both the players as they exchanged a warm hug and also chatted with each other. Delhi Capitals shared the video on social media with the caption, "Sab theek hai bhai," (Everything is fine brother). Watch Rohit Sharma’s ‘Crazy Reaction’ to Karun Nair-Jasprit Bumrah Heated Spat, Netizens Say Ex-MI Skipper Never Disappoints.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah, Karun Nair Share Warm Hug:

Sab theek hai bhai 🫂 pic.twitter.com/8pi2zFkh1w — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2025

