Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative, MSD Pharmaceuticals and Delhi Capitals proudly announce their partnership to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention across India.

This collaboration aims to leverage the growing influence of women's sports to educate women and families on the importance of preventive health and raise awareness about protecting oneself from cervical cancer. With the much-anticipated season of India's premier women's T20 competition set to kick-off on February 14, 2025, the Delhi Capitals team will sport this message on the leading arm of the playing jersey. This also marks the first time a women's sporting team has stepped forward to champion a movement on preventive health at a national scale, as per an official statement from DC and MSD Pharmaceuticals .

Further, as per the statement, Cervical cancer, which is primarily caused by HPV (1) remains a significant health concern in India, with 1,23,000 cases diagnosed annually (2). However, it can be prevented. (3) Through this movement, MSD and Delhi Capitals are urging women to consult their gynaecologists on the proactive steps they can take towards reducing the risk of cervical cancer. This collaboration will also strive to reduce stigma, increase accessibility to information, and inspire proactive steps toward better health and spread the crucial message of cervical cancer prevention.

"Underlining the importance of this movement, the statement, citing Rehan A. Khan, Managing Director of MSD India, said,"Cervical cancer is preventable, yet continues to affect many women throughout India. At MSD, we strive to empower women with the knowledge and resources they need to take charge of their health.Partnering with Delhi Capitals provides us a unique platform to reach millions of women across our country and drive meaningful action towards prevention of cervical cancer and early detection. This collaboration is more than just an awareness campaign --it's a movement towards building a healthier future for women across India."

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Capitals said, "The progression of the league in recent years has enabled women's cricket to gain incredible popularity, and we are proud to use our platform in support of a cause that has the potential to indirectly impact millions of women. Through the association, we look forward to supporting MSD's campaign of spreading awareness around cervical cancer prevention."

Integrating health awareness into the fabric of sports will help create a lasting change by encouraging conversations, promoting preventive action, and fostering a culture where women prioritize their health, the release added.

Further the statement noted that the third season of the WPL starts from Friday, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat GIants (GG) in action. Delhi Capitals, the two-time finalists led by Meg Lanning, will kickstart their season against inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) from Saturday. (ANI)

