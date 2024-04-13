New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Cricket Association for the Blind in Delhi, an arm of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), is organising a talent hunt for visually impaired cricketers in collaboration with Shaheed Bhagat Singh College from April 11 to April 14.

Four teams will lock horns with each other in the ongoing third edition of the Talent Hunt here at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi. Raghuvir Nagar Rockers, Sewa Kutir Shooters, Lajpat Nagar Blasters and Panch Fighters are the four teams competing in the tournament.

Special guest of honour was the international development director of the private office of Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. He interacted with the players and motivated them ahead of the match.

Chief Guest Ajinkya Kumar Jagtap, Director of the private office of His Highness Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahayan, Royal Family Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the tournament. He emphasised the role of sports in daily life and encouraged the player to play with a sportsman's spirit and gentleman's characteristics as a cricketer.

Speaking about the initiative, CABI General Secretary Shailender Yadav said, "The Talent Hunt serves as a beacon of inclusivity and opportunity for visually impaired cricketers. We're committed to providing opportunities where everyone, regardless of ability, can showcase their talent and passion for the game."

On Day 1 of the Talent Hunt, Panch Fighters defeated Lajpat Nagar Blasters by 5 wickets. Batting Lajpat Nagar Blasters scored 169/4 in the 20 overs, but Panch Fighters chased down the target with 5 overs to spare.

In the second match on Thursday, Sewa Kutir Shooters beat Raghuvir Nagar Rockers by 81 runs. Batting first, Sewa Kutir Shooters slammed 228/7 in 20 overs and then restricted Raghuvir Nagar Rockers to 147/10.

The tournament will run for four days and is being played at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi. The finals of Talent Hunt will be played on Sunday here. (ANI)

