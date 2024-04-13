Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are two of the most successful franchises in the league with 10 titles equally divided between them. Irrespective of their forms, both sides have managed to crack in the eliminator rounds on multiple occasions. Chennai Super Kings has been a very consistent team with 10 finals appearances in 14 seasons. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni in Spotlight As Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians Resume Rivalry in New Era.

In 2024 though we have a very different scenario. The MI side has a new leader in the form of Hardik Pandya, who is the skipper of the side in IPL 2024. MI lost their first three games in the season. However, they showed impressive teamwork in the last two games- winning by big margins. However, they have a strong team CSK to beat in their next clash.

As for the Chennai Super Kings, the side is led by their new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has done a good job in leading the side under MS Dhoni's shadow. CSK has dominated in three games at home but lost two on away soil. They need to accelerate their efforts to beat MI in the away game.

MI vs CSK IPL Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been in the league from the start and faced each other on multiple occasions. Chennai and Mumbai have faced each other in 36 matches in IPL. Out of these 36 games, Chennai have won 16 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 20 occasions.

MI vs CSK Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Mustafizur Rahman Jasprit Bumrah Rachin Ravindra Suryakumar Yadav Ravindra Jadeja

MI vs CSK Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

While both teams have very potent lineups, Chennai Super Kings have an experienced side. Mumbai Indians team will need to be very patient dealing with Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar’s opening spell. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan performed well in the recent match against RCB, but the difference between the RCB bowling attack and the CSK bowling attack is massive. Similarly, Jasprit Bumrah holds the key for Mumbai’s bowling department – Ruturaj Gaikwad and co are well aware of ‘Bumrah’ spell and would love to see him off without a wicket.

MI vs CSK Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to take points on home turf against 'tricky' opponent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 14. The MI vs CSK match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and it starts at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

MI vs CSK Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match. Also, Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can enjoy a live telecast of the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match on Star Sports Channels.

MI vs CSK Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.

