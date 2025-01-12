Mahilpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A resilient Delhi FC, who were reduced to 10 men, staged a brilliant comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Rajasthan United FC while Churchill Brothers FC Goa produced a dominant display to outplay Aizawl FC 6-0 in the I-League on Sunday,

Delhi FC's Thokchom James Singh was sent off in the 68th minute after receiving his second yellow card for a foul on Gerard Artigas. This tipped the scales in Rajasthan United's favour as Artigas won a penalty after being pushed from behind by Dawa Tshering.

Alain Oyarzun's well-placed shot beat goalkeeper Lalmuansanga to give Rajasthan the lead in the 70th minute.

However, Nigerian Nelson Esor-Bulunwo Okwa's header in the 83rd minute ensured the points were shared.

Rajasthan United, who climbed to third in the table with 11 points from eight games, extended their unbeaten run to four matches. Delhi FC sit seventh with nine points from the same number of matches.

In Panaji, the duo of South African striker Wayde Lekay (3', 53' p), and local boy Trijoy Savio Dias (27', 79') broke apart the Aizawl defence. While midfielder Pape Gassama (73'), and substitute Lunminlen Haokip (90+6') chipped in with a goal each.

The Red Machines provisionally move back to the top of the I-League 2024-25 table with 16 points from eight matches, but are closely followed by Inter Kashi, who are on 14 points from a game less.

Aizawl, on the other hand, are at the opposite spectrum with six points from eight matches. They remain rooted in the danger zone of the points table, merely a point ahead of bottom-placed SC Bengaluru.

Churchill started the onslaught early as Dias barged his way into the Aizawl penalty box in the third minute, only to have his shot blocked. The ball ricocheted off the defender and fell kindly for Lekay to give his side the early lead.

Dias himself turned scorer when his zig-zagging run into the box put him in the perfect position to score at the bottom far corner minutes ahead of the half-hour mark.

Aizawl looked out of sorts, and the hosts, sensing further opportunities, kept pressing forward.

Lekay, who was brought down in the Aizawl box after the restart, converted the resulting penalty, resuming the flow of goals in the second half. Gassama, in a moment of brilliance, worked a perfect give-and-go with Sebastian Gutierrez before making it four.

Dias and Lunminlen completed the rout in the dying minutes, taking Churchill Brothers to plus-11 on goal difference. 7/21/2024

