The Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final will see two footballing giants and arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona face off against each other in a high-voltage encounter on January 13. The Super Copa de Espana El Clasico clash is already one of the most anticipated matches of 2025, with Real Madrid getting drubbed in their last encounter against Barcelona in October. Will Lamine Yamal Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI of El Clasico.

If Real Madrid wants not to suffer a repeat of the last El Clasico, Vinicius Jr will have bring back his scoring form from 2024, where in two Supercopa de Espana matches, the Brazilian star slammed three goals. In the 2024-25 season, Vinicius's form has been splendid, which is an upside for Carlo Ancelotti-managed club. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI of El Clasico.

Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Match?

Vinicius Jr will be available for selection, with his two-match suspension only applicable to the Brazilian star's La Laga 2024-25 campaign. Vinicius Jr has showcased all-round football this season for Madrid, and will want to make a lasting impression in the Super Copa de Espana El Clasico, by helping his side clinch the coveted trophy.

