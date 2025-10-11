New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Procam International, pioneers of the distance running movement in India, hosted a celebratory gala titled 'Breaking Barriers - A 20-year Odyssey', marking the 20th anniversary of the Delhi Half Marathon. The event was a vibrant showcase of sport, fashion, culture, and community spirit.

Since its inception in 2005, the Delhi Half Marathon has evolved into a transformative movement, breaking barriers and inspiring social change, according to a press release.

With over 5.55 lakh finishers, the event has sparked a nationwide running revolution. Women's participation has grown from just 85 to over 9,000, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. The race also brings together participants from 74 nationalities and includes dedicated categories for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Recognised as one of India's largest platforms for charitable giving, the marathon has raised Rs 84.51 crore for philanthropic causes over the years.

Moreover, the race has also emerged as a benchmark in sustainability, achieving Zero Waste to Landfill certification. In 2024 alone, the event generated Rs 369 crore in socio-economic and health impact -- cementing its legacy as a powerful force for progress.

The gala evening on October 10 brought together leaders from sport, business, fashion, and the arts to honour the race's two-decade journey.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has never been just about the finish line. It's a celebration of community, unity, and purpose; of people coming together to build a stronger, healthier India. As we mark this milestone edition, let's Run for Zero Hunger and make every kilometre count."

The International Olympic Committee Sportsman of the Century, Legendary Olympian Carl Lewis, walked the runway in a couture outfit designed by acclaimed Delhi couturier Sahil Kochhar, specially created as a symbolic tribute to the 20 remarkable years of the race. In a fitting tribute, this showstopper outfit is envisioned as a future auction-worthy piece -- an iconic "Breaking Barriers" creation that captures the ethos of VDHM's 20-year odyssey.

"I am very excited to be a part of the 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a race that has broken barriers and inspired us all. The fabulous outfit by the designer Sahil Kochhar truly showcases the spirit of Delhi and juxtaposes the light over darkness," Carl Lewis said.

Worn by Carl Lewis, the world's greatest athlete of the century, The Halo of Endurance is a one-of-a-kind, auction-worthy creation that captures the essence of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon's twentieth year.

"To dress Carl Lewis is to dress greatness - not just an icon, but the spirit of perseverance itself. This piece was created to mirror what the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon stands for: rising above, pushing forward, and believing fiercely. Every fold, every flare is a tribute to the runner's journey from struggle to strength, from shadow to light. It is art, it is philosophy, and it is history woven in fabric -- a tribute to Delhi, to endurance, and to the universal rhythm of motion itself. To run is to create light from shadow. To endure is to evolve," Sahil Kochhar said.

Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, At IDFC FIRST Bank, true progress begins when we push beyond our boundaries and challenge our limits. Breaking Barriers celebrates the spirit of resilience and purpose that drives runners and our customers alike. Just like every runner who breaks through with courage and consistency, we too are driven by the same belief to do what's right for our customers, not just what's easy.

In a stirring tribute, personalities from Delhi who have broken barriers in their fields walked the ramp, embodying the city's diversity and strength. The line-up featured:

Avani Lekhara, Para shooter &India's only woman with two Paralympic golds (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024)A.D. Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Olive Group of RestaurantsAtul Wassan, Former Indian Cricketer, Member of India's 1990-91 Asia Cup-winning squadGaurav Gill, Arjuna Awardee and Triple Asia Pacific Rally Championship winner Shama Mohammed, Politician and an advocate for social justice, women's rights, and educationKaamya Karthikeyan, the youngest Indian to summit Mt. Everest and the first female to conquer the Seven Summits challenge by age 16Shagun Chowdhury, the first Indian woman to qualify for the trap shooting event at the Olympics (London 2012).Namrata Joshipura, Fashion Designer &Marathoner Charu Pragya, National TV Panellist for BJPShreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC First BankAnurag Batra, Owner, BW Businessworld & E4M Media GroupSivakumar Sundaram, CEO & Executive Director, Times of India Group Commenting on this milestone year, Anil Singh, Managing Director of Procam International, shared, "The 20th year of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is deeply emotional for us. What began as a dream to host a world-class sporting event in India has grown into a movement that's broken barriers in sport, community, and giving back. Tonight is a celebration of that journey. We are truly humbled by the unwavering support of our partners, Vedanta, IDFC FIRST Bank, PUMA, Le Meridien, and Red Bull, for bringing this evening to life. This success isn't ours alone. It belongs to every sponsor, partner, authority, and runner who's been part of the VDHM family. This is our shared legacy.".

The gala night culminated in style with the Red Bull After Party, featuring eclectic music, gourmet dining, and engaging conversations.

Meena Bhatia, Vice-President & General Manager, Le Meridien, said, "As a founding partner of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, we have always pushed the envelope, broken barriers in hospitality, and delivered a world-class experience. 'Breaking Barriers - A 20-year Odyssey' hosted by Procam and Le Meridien (New Delhi) is an evening celebrating elegance, attitude, bonhomie and sumptuous food fused together in perfect harmony."

More than just a celebration, the evening marked two decades of remarkable achievements while setting the stage for the future. It reaffirmed the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as the world's premier half marathon -- an event that continues to break barriers, push boundaries, and inspire millions across the globe. (ANI)

