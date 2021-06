Copenhagen, June 12: The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half. Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher.

UEFA then announced the game had been suspended "due to a medical emergency." A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy. What Happened to Christian Eriksen? Denmark's Mid-Fielder Collapses on the Pitch During Euro 2020 Match Against Finland, Game Suspended.

Watch Video:

Christian Eriksen appeared to collapse and was attended to by medical personnel in the waning moments of the first half of the team's first group stage game at Euro 2020. The match was suspended in light of Eriksen's injury. pic.twitter.com/xFaZXqA6Tb — Fokrul Islam Jaber (@FokrulIslamJab2) June 12, 2021

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees. Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

