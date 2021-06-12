Christian Eriksen Collapses on the Pitch During Denmark vs Finland

UPDATE: Worrying situation as Denmark's Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch in the Denmark-Finland Euro 2020 game. Paramedics have been attending to him. The game has been suspended due to the medical emergency. #EURO2020 #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/G8ggYZ9Tjs — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) June 12, 2021

Prayers with Christian Eriksen

Latest Health Update on Christian Eriksen by UEFA:

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.— UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)