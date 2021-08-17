Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Former India player and selector Devang Gandhi has been appointed as the under-19 coach of Bengal, the state cricket association said here on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old former Bengal opener and captain, who also played four Tests besides 95 first-class and 98 List A matches, said it's a second homecoming for him.

"This is the second homecoming for me. It is an exciting prospect working with the young boys. It's a new challenge to find, develop and nurture the fresh talents. Looking forward to the assignment," Gandhi said.

The U-19 Bengal trials will begin on Wednesday.

