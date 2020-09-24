Leeds [UK], September 24 (ANI): Leeds United on Thursday announced the signing of Diego Llorente, who signed a four-year deal with the club.

Llorente is making a move from Real Sociedad and will stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

"Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of defender Diego Llorente. The 27-year-old joins the club from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee. The defender has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2024," the club said in a statement.

Llorente started his career at Real Madrid, making his Bernabeu debut against Osasuna in June 2013. He spent the 2015-16 campaign at Rayo Vallecano and at the end of the season was rewarded with his first Spain cap in the 3-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The following campaign he joined Malaga on loan, continuing to build up his La Liga experience with 25 appearances in Spain's top-flight. This led to Real Sociedad moving to secure his signature on a permanent basis from Real Madrid in June 2017, where he signed a five-year deal at the Reale Arena.

At Sociedad, Llorente made 88 appearances over the last three seasons, scoring eight goals for the club, with his last outing coming 11 days ago, in their 1-1 draw with Valladolid.

To date, Llorente has won five international caps for Spain, with his last coming in the 2-1 victory over Romania in May 2019, whilst he was on the bench for their last two matches in September against Germany and Ukraine. (ANI)

