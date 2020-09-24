Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, which was confirmed by his club AC Milan on Thursday. The 38-year-old will now have to undergo a mandatory self-isolation period and tests negative for a COVID-19 test, before joining the rest of the squad. The striker is the only member of the Rosonnerri playing and coaching staff to have tested positive for the virus. AC Milan 2-0 Bologna, Serie A 2020-21 Match Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores Twice as Milan Win Season Opener.

AC Milan released an official statement on their official social media confirming that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus. ‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodø/Glimt. The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home.’ The Italian club said. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Calls Himself Benjamin Button After Netting A Couple of Goals During AC Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2020-21.

This enforced break means Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss several games in the domestic as well as continental competitions. The Italian giants play Bodø/Glimt in Europa League third qualifying round today (September 24) but will have to do without their star striker. The 38-year-old is also expected to miss Serie A tie against Crotone and might not take part in the Spezia clash.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic started the 2020-21 footballing season in great form, scoring three goals in his opening two games. The Swedish striker netted in the 2-0 win over Shamrock Rovers in Europa League qualifying before scoring a brace against Bologna in AC Milan’s first Serie A clash of the season.

