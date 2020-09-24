Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2020 (Thursday). KXIP and RCB have met each other 24 times in the competition, with both the times winning 12 times apiece. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to field first. KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Debutant Devdutt Palikkal impressed in the opening game and will once again play a crucial role at the top of the batting order for RCB. Meanwhile, KXIP were unlucky in their game against Delhi Daredevils as they suffered a defeat in the super-over after crawling back into the game form a desperate position. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KXIP vs RCB Teams and Playing XI

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(WK), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Despite both teams having a similar head-to-head record, Royal Challengers Bangalore have had the upper hand in recent encounters between the two teams. In their last five meetings, Virat Kohli’s team have won four matches.

Both teams had young debutants who impressed in the opening game. As Devdutt Palikkal scored a brilliant half-century for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian under-19 star, Ravi Bishnoi took his first wicket in the competition, finishing with the figures of 1/22 in his four overs,

