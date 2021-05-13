Belfry (UK), May 13 (PTI) All four Indian golfers in action, including Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu, endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters and run the risk of missing the cut.

Sharma (73) was the best among Indian at Tied-70, while Sandhu (74) who got into the field at the last moment, was T-94 as the European Tour moved to the UK on Wednesday.

SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-115 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (77) was T-140 after the first round.

Sharma, who has been having a less-than-satisfactory run had two birdies against three bogeys. Sandhu had three birdies, two bogeys and a triple bogey.

Matthias Schwab continued his excellent form on the 2021 Race to Dubai as his opening round 66 handed him the lead on day one.

The Austrian made a big impression as he recorded ten top tens in the 2019 season and he is on course to eclipse that mark with four in his first nine events this campaign. He recorded three of those in his last four events.

