Budapest [Hungary], October 14 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old Divya Deshmukh became India's 21st Woman Grand Master (WGM) after achieving her 2nd International Master (IM) at First Saturday Grand Master (GM) in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Deshmukh scored five points in the nine rounds and ended up with a performance rating of 2452 to secure her final WGM norm.

Also Read | Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, WBBL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of SS W vs MS W on Sony Sports and SonyLiv Online.

"@DivyaDeshmukh05, 15, becomes India's 21st Woman Grand Master (WGM) after achieving her 2nd IM (her final WGM norm) at First Saturday GM October 2021, Budapest. She scored 5/9 with 2452 rating to secure her final WGM norm. Many congratulations Divya," tweeted SAI Media.

The chess prodigy also took to her Twitter handle and said she missed playing the Over the Board (OTB) chess.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Final.

"Played OTB chess after almost 2 years yet didn't feel like anything changed at all. The intense atmosphere, the vibe, the anxiety during time crunches, the nervousness, the great games, and just about everything. Missed every bit of this and I'm so glad to be playing again," tweeted Deshmukh.

"Completed my 2nd IM norm and my last WGM norm. Hoping to play some more good chess in the upcoming tournaments," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)