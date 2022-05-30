Paris, May 30 (AP) Rafael Nadal didn't get his preference on the timing of his blockbuster quarterfinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

The 13-time champion at Roland Garros wanted a day match on Tuesday to avoid the slightly slower conditions on the clay courts at night. But organisers have made it the marquee night match on Day 10, after negotiating with rights-holding broadcasters to ensure all viewers in France can watch coverage of the the match for free.

Nadal got through a five-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday to set up a record 59th matchup against Djokovic.

He has an overall win-loss record of 109-3 at Roland Garros. Two of those three losses in Paris came against Djokovic, including in last year's semifinals.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer. Djokovic missed the tournament after being deported from Australia because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP)

