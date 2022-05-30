Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop take on the pair of Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara in the quarter-final of the French Open 2022 on Monday, May 30, 2022. The match has a tentative start time of 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2, 3, 4 and Six would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the clash on the Sony Liv app.

