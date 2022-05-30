New Delhi, May 30 : Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on Monday heaped huge praise on Umran Malik, saying that the youngster is a great find and can bowl even more quicker if he works on the few technical areas of his bowling in the future. Many young Indian bowlers impressed the experts and fans with their sheer pace in the recently concluded IPL 2022 but Malik was the standout performer. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had a breakout season as he picked 22 wickets in 14 matches and often clocked speeds in excess of 150 kmph. For his impressive performance in IPL 2022, Malik got the Emerging Player award. IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Can Be Proud of This Season, Says Virender Sehwag.

"There have been many, who have been bowling some decent balls but I have been really impressed with Umran Mailk. I think he is a great find, a youngster hitting over 150 kph, so he has been very very impressive. And, I still believe he can go quicker, which is exciting not only for people like me but for many former cricketers who want to watch guys bowl fast, certainly for Indian cricket," Lee told IANS at the sidelines of the Phoenix Business Advisory event in the national capital. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer is still very young, raw and can improve a lot going further. The 45-year old Lee suggested a few key areas, where Malik can improve to become faster.

"There is something in his run-up that he can improve on, action, pulling down harder different parts of the wrist positions. But, the great thing is that one's actions will never be perfect. My action was never perfect but I always tried to be the best version of me so up until the last ball I bowled before being retired, I was working on my action. So, one can keep improving every single day," he said. The Australian feels batters have taken their game to different levels in the last one decade or so and the bowlers are lagging behind. However, he is pleased to see guys hitting the 150 kmph mark in the IPL 2022. Aaron Finch Hopes To Fix his Lean Patch Before T20 World Cup.

"Over the last sort of fifteen years, I have noticed that batsmen are getting and hitting bigger shots, hitting bigger sixes more often and different kinds of shots have been developed and we have also seen pace being dropped and now we think that 140 kmph is fast. Now, what we have seen through this IPL, a few guys have hit the 150 kmph barrier, which is exciting and so I am up for it," said Lee. Asked about the advice for budding fast bowlers, the Australian said, "What makes a good fast bowler is a good sprinter. So, my advice to any young bowler, who wants to bowl on his bowling and become faster to become a good sprinter."

Lee, who was recognised as one of the fastest bowlers in the world, also praised Hardik Pandya's captaincy in the IPL, saying that the all-rounder led from the front. Skipper Hardik registered an impressive bowling figure of 3/17 with the ball and also played a crucial knock of 34 runs to guide Gujarat Titans to the IPL trophy in their debut season. "I think he (Hardik) has been outstanding. His level of commitment to the team, I think with both bat and ball, has been brilliant and to see him take a couple of wickets last night to lead from the front was great," the former Australian cricketer said.

"You know what you want from a great captain is leadership of course, respect, that someone that stands up and actually delivers, scores runs, takes wickets that's what you want and Hardik has done. So, congratulations to him," he added. Lee, who is also the brand ambassador of Phoenix Business Advisory -- a business visa immigration consultancy, also spoke about the company's role in helping Indians increase their businesses in Australia.

"Phoenix Business Advisory is creating opportunities for high-net-worth individuals based here in India, to come out to Australia to further their business. I've been really lucky that every time I come to beautiful shows in India, I have been welcomed with open arms and we're saying now, the opportunity to trade is open and a free trade agreement has been passed in Australia," he said. "There is a massive opportunity to invest and Phoenix just makes things so easy. It's seamless, right from the time that you apply for that one visa to the end," he concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).