Dubai, Feb 22 (AP) Novak Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to open the Dubai Championships here.

Djokovic couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Begins The Year by Beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 in Dubai Championships 2022.

The United Arab Emirates allowed him entry, and Djokovic cashed in at a tournament he's won five times.

Musetti took two sets off Djokovic at the French Open last year but, on a breezy Dubai evening, the Italian wild card couldn't convert bags of break chances while trailing 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second on Monday.

Also Read | BFC 2-1 OFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Bengaluru FC Defeat Odisha, Keep Semis Hopes Alive.

“I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for two and a half, three months,” Djokovic said on court.

"Of course, there were moments when I played great, there were moments when I made a couple of unforced errors in a row uncharacteristically. But it's normal to expect that (in my) first match after a while.”

He next faces Karen Khachanov or Alex de Minaur.

Andy Murray won his first match in Dubai since his title run in 2017. He beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5 after nearly three hours. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)