Dortmund, Apr 27 (AP) Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus extended his contract with the club to the end of next season on Thursday, two months before it had been set to expire.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder has scored six goals in the Bundesliga this season, helping Dortmund to first place in the standings with five games to go.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Trent Boult Misses Out, Adam Zampa Replaces Him in RR’s Playing XI Against CSK.

"I still really want to do my best for the club I've spent over half my life with," Reus said in a statement.

"There's still nothing better for me than scoring goals in front of the best fans in the world in the most beautiful stadium in the world and celebrating victories together."

Also Read | What is Super Over in T20 Cricket? Rules, History And All You Need to Know About the One-Over Eliminator.

Reus first joined Dortmund when he was 6 years old and spent a decade in the youth system. After time at other clubs, he rejoined Dortmund in 2012 and has played for the team ever since. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)