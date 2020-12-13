Dortmund, Dec 13 (AP) Borussia Dortmund fired coach Lucien Favre on Sunday, a day after the team lost 5-1 to promoted Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund dropped to fifth in the league after the heavy loss and has won just one of its last five games in all competitions in a slump that coincides with an injury to star forward Erling Haaland.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Says 'More to Come' as Indian Cricket Team Opener's Third ODI Double Century Completes Three Years (View Tweet).

Assistant coach Edin Terzic will take charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Favre had been with Dortmund since 2018 and, even before the recent slump, was already considered likely to depart when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online: Which Channel Will Telecast PAK vs NZ 2020-21 Series in India on TV?.

Sporting director Michael Zorc said that, following recent results, “our goal for the season ... is seriously under threat and so we have to act.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)