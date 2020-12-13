PAK vs NZ Live Telecast and Streaming Online: New Zealand will host Pakistan for a three-match T20 international and two Tests. Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand kicks-off with the first T20I in Auckland on December 18. The second and third T20Is will be played on December 20 and 22 respectively. Meanwhile, if you are looking for details on which channel will live telecast PAK vs NZ on TV in India and also live streaming online, then continue reading. Shadab Khan To Lead Pakistan in T20Is Against New Zealand In Place of Injured Babar Azam, Doubts Over Spinner's Fitness As Well.

After the T20Is, the first Test will be played on Boxing Day on December 26 in Mount Maunganui. The second and last Test match will be played from January 03 onwards in Christchurch. Ahead of the T20I series, the visitors suffered a blow as their captain and star batsman Babar Azam has been ruled out of the series following thumb fracture.

Which Channel Will Telecast PAK vs NZ Series in India on TV?

Unfortunately, no TV channel will provide the live telecast of PAK vs NZ series in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the live coverage of the tour. However, fans in India can catch the live streaming online of PAK vs NZ. More on that below. Pakistan Cricket Team All Set for T20I Series Against New Zealand, Here’s A Peek into Squad’s Photoshoot (Watch Video).

How to Watch PAK vs NZ Series Live Streaming Online in India?

While no live telecast of PAK vs NZ is available in India, there is a good news for fans as live streaming will be available online. Fans will have to access FanCode app or website to catch the action live on their mobile devices. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch love streaming online of PAK vs NZ.

While Pakistan will miss the services of Babar Azam, New Zealand T20I team will be boosted by the return of Kane Williamson and fast bowler Trent Boult. Hosts New Zealand start as favourites to win both the T20I and Test series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).