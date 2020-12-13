December 13 is indeed one of the most significant days in Rohit Sharma’s life as he has multiple reasons to enjoy the occasion. On this day in 2015, the dashing opener tied knots with Ritika Sajdeh, and two years later, he celebrated his anniversary with a blistering double ton against Sri Lanka in Chandigarh. With this, Rohit became the first player to have as many as three ODI scores in excess of 200. Notably, no other player has even two double tons in ODIs. However, the Hitman is hungry for more as he promises to muster more double centuries. Rohit Sharma Showers Love on Wife Ritika Sajdeh on 5th Marriage Anniversary.

As Rohit’s whirlwind knock completed three years, social media got flooded with congratulatory messages. Star Sports India’s official Twitter page also joined the bandwagon and remembered the prolific innings. “#OnThisDay in 2017: Sharmaji ka beta aced a test which would be out-of-syllabus for most people - a 3rd 200 in ODIs for Rohit ‘Hitman’ Sharma,” the Sports channel tweeted while sharing Rohit’s celebration picture on that day. Reacting to the post, the 33-year-old commented “More to come” alongside a smile emoji. Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set to Join Indian Test Squad Against Australia.

Rohit Sharma Hungry For More!!

More to come 😊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 13, 2020

Well, one thing is quite evident that Rohit is raring to get on the field and make a mark again. He recently passed the fitness Test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will now fly to Australia.

As the 33-year-old has to serve the mandatory quarantine period, he can only participate in the last two games of the four-match Test series. Responsibilities on his shoulders will be even higher this time as regular skipper Virat Kohli – who’s expecting the birth of his first child in January – will fly back to India after the first Test match.

