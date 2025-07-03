New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant will be staying on with Purani Dilli 6 for the upcoming season of Delhi Premier League but whether he would be available for any games considering the national team's schedule is a big question.

Pant, inarguably, the biggest attraction among a bevy of young T20 stars lighting up the league, played one game in the inaugural edition last year.

"Purani Dilli 6 has officially announced the retention of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. Pant has been retained as the marquee player," the franchise stated in a media release.

"Many players from across the country have emerged and developed through the opportunities provided by the DPL, such as Digvesh Rathi, Priyansh Arya, among others. Purani Dilli 6 truly feels like home. Following a promising season last year, we are optimistic about returning even stronger this year," Pant was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the DDCA has officially announced the addition of two new men's franchises to the Delhi Premier League.

The Outer Delhi and New Delhi franchises will debut in the 2025 season, expanding the league from six to eight teams.

