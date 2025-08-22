New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Former India batting stalwart and head coach Rahul Dravid handpicked the best skipper he played under while citing the contributions that different personnel have made during their captaincy stints.

While reminiscing about the days when he used to weave magic with his robust technique, Dravid revealed how Glenn McGrath and Muthiah Muralidaran used to trouble him with their sheer consistency.

Dravid, who served as India's vanguard, rose through the ranks of Karnataka, tasted success in the international circuit and was a constant tormentor of the opposition bowlers while being armed with his orthodox technique.

He played under different captains and even served as one, but Vakkadai Biksheswaran Chandrasekhar was the one who influenced him with his competitiveness and desire to win. Chandrasekhar, who arguably could match Krishnamachari Srikkanth's daredevilry, was a prominent figure in the domestic setup and represented India in seven ODIs.

"I really enjoyed playing cricket under VB Chandrasekhar. I was at an impressionable age in my career. I learnt a lot playing league cricket under him in Tamil Nadu. I enjoyed the way he went about things, his competitiveness and desire to win. VB was really one of the early captains I enjoyed working with," Dravid said on Ashwin's YouTube Channel on the 'Kutti Stories with Ash' Show.

Dravid went on to outline how different skippers, including MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly, left an impact in their own way and said, "I thought Dhoni was really good. At the backend, the way he managed. Not an easy transition for him from being a young man to captain the kind of guy that they were."

"Sourav (Ganguly) in his own way brought a lot to Indian cricket by being clear on wanting to win. Anil (Kumble) was pretty good as well, he was clear with his communication," he added.

The 52-year-old went on to indulge in a conversation where he revealed the bowlers who gave him a run for his money, despite having a textbook technique on his side. Dravid has engaged in nerve-racking battles with Shane Warne, Brett Lee, Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Courtney Walsh, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and many more.

While acknowledging the prowess of 'Sultan of Swing', Wasim held on towards the twilight of his career, Dravid went with Australia's McGrath, who challenged him with all his might while being at his peak. In the list of spinners, it was Sri Lankan maestro Muralidaran, who used to cast a spell with his impeccable variations and subtle skills.

"As a fast bowler, it would be Glenn McGrath. I played Wasim and Waqar towards the backend of their careers; people who played them early on said Wasim was in a different league, and I can imagine. But I played him in the backend of his career, and he was damn good. But I played McGrath at his peak. He was a phenomenal bowler. He challenged me more at the off-stump than anyone did," Dravid said.

"As a spinner, it was Muralidaran, the best bowler I played against. Great skill, ability to bowl both ways. Someone who was never tired, bowled long overs and kept at you. He was phenomenal," he concluded. (ANI)

