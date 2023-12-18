Nyon (Switzerland), Dec 18 (AP) Draw made Monday for the Europa League's knockout round playoffs (matches to be played from Feb. 15):

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy)

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here's How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event in Dubai.

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Rennes (France)

Lens (France) vs. Freiburg (Germany)

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction Strategy: What Kind of Players Will Teams Bid for and Why?.

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Sporting (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Toulouse (France)

Braga (Portugal) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Marseille (France). (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)