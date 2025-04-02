Panaji (Goa) [India], April 2 (ANI): The highly anticipated National Finals of the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 -- an initiative of the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) -- will kick off in Goa on April 8. In a major development, the renowned English football team Norwich City FC's Youth Team will be participating in the tournament's second edition.

The Championship will bring together eight boys' and eight girls' teams to compete in an intense competition. In an exciting first, the girls' tournament will feature state teams nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) from Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Odisha, Karnataka, and Delhi. Group stage matches will take place at the SAG Benaulim Football Ground and Utorda Sports Complex, with the grand finale set for Raia Football Ground on April 15, where football legends Bhaichung Bhutia and Subrata Paul will grace the occasion.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match at Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

"This tournament marks a significant milestone in our commitment to developing grassroots football in India. Inviting an international team to compete with top domestic clubs offers young athletes global exposure. This year, with the inclusion of a girls' category, we hope to make football an inclusive sport. We are grateful to the AIFF for their continued support, which contributes to our vision to Make Sports Better," said Bhavit Sheth, COO and Co-founder of Dream Sports, as quoted by the DSC press release

During the tournament, the DSF will also conduct knowledge exchange workshops under the Dream Again initiative led by the Norwich City coaches for the support staff of all the participating teams. The workshops will include topics like leadership in coaching, physical & medical awareness, and football staff development.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Following intense regional rounds, seven Indian youth teams secured their places in the National Finals. These teams are Punjab FC (Delhi), Reliance Foundation Young Champs (Mumbai), Chennaiyin FC (Bengaluru), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Kolkata), Football 4 Change (Guwahati), SESA FA, and Dempo Sports Club (Goa). Meanwhile, the tournament will follow a group stage format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the final of the U-17 football tournament across the boys and girls categories.

The participation of Norwich City FC adds an international presence to the tournament, complementing the regional champions from across India. The two-time winners of the FA Cup are known for producing top-level talent like Ben Godfrey (Everton FC, Ipswich Town) and James Maddison (Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur), who have performed at the highest level of English football - the English Premier League.

Local football enthusiasts and AIFF scouts are expected to closely watch the tournament, representing a significant stepping stone for talented young footballers aiming to build professional careers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)