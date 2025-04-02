After a pulsating 4-4 draw in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey semi-final clash, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clash again this evening with the two teams looking to book their place in the final. Both these clubs played out an highly entertaining attacking brand of football in their last meeting and fans will hope for another high octane battle. Barcelona are leading the race in the Spanish La Liga whereas Atletico Madrid are third and in with an outside chance to claim the title. Real Madrid 4 -4 Real Sociedad (Aggregate 5-4) Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final: Antonio Rudiger Stars In Eight-Goal Thriller As Carlo Ancelotti's Side Qualify For Final.

Angel Correa misses out for Atletico Madrid as he is serving a five-game ban. Koke continues to be a doubt due to fitness issues, but Robin Le Normand should be available for selection. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann should form the double pivot in attack with Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo de Paul in command of the midfield. Jose Giminez is the leader at the back for the home side.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Marc Casado, and Dani Olmo are the players missing out for Barcelona due to injuries. Andreas Christensen will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Robert Lewandowski is set to be the focal point in attack with Gavi as the playmaker. Frenkie de Jong pairs up with Pedri in midfield with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha deployed on the wings.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

In a very important clash, Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona in the second leg of the semifinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Thursday, April 03. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain will host the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match and it will start at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Carles Puyol To Lead Barcelona, Luis Figo Named Real Madrid Captain for ‘Legends Faceoff’ in Mumbai.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode website for a match pass worth Rs 25. Expect Barcelona to find a way to secure passage to the finals although it may not be easy.

