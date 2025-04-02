Atletico Madrid will be hosting FC Barcelona for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 second-leg match at their home, the iconic Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The last game was an absolute thriller, ending 4-4. Even when the Spanish giants met for the last time in La Liga 2024-25, it was an entertainer, where FC Barcelona were trailing by two goals to nil till the 71st minute, only to score four and win 4-2. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final second-leg match is a do-or-die for sides in the Copa del Rey 2024-25. Barcelona 4-4 Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final: First Leg Ends In Draw After An Eight-Goal Thriller Between Blaugrana and Rojiblancos (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

It was a thriller last time when FC Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 first-leg semi-final match. Both teams had their own chances to take a lead, but the goal fest ended with a 4-4 scoreline. FC Barcelona were trailing by two goals, after facing two early in the first six minutes, one from Julián Alvarez and one from ex-team player Antoine Griezmann. They retaliated well and scored four goals in the process, taking a temporary two-goal lead, with goals from, Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Robert Lewandowski. However Atletico Madrid players scored two late goals to call it a draw. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match

Hosts Atletico de Madrid are expected to play in their usual traditional 4-4-2 formation, with Griezmann, and Álvarez, the two ace strikers upfront. The rest of the team, comprising of probably Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, and Azpilicueta in the back-line, and Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, and Lino in the midfield are expected to defend entirely, with occasional counter-attacks. FC Barcelona will also be having a more or less fixed team going into the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final second-leg match. Kounde, Cubarsí, Iñigo, and Balde are the usual four at the back, De Jong, and Pedri should be the CDMs, currently in good form, especially Pedri. Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; and Lewandowski are the ones to lead the attack collectively. Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Musso(GK); Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Azpilicueta; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Szczesny (GK); Kounde, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).