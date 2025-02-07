Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC will look to snap their winless run when they lock horns with East Bengal FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday, hoping to keep their top six ambitions alive.

The Marina Machans are on a seven-game-long winless run, with their last victory coming in a 1-0 triumph against Hyderabad FC on December 11.

Since then, they have suffered four defeats and played three draws. The side is languishing at the 11th spot in the points table, having 18 points to their name.

East Bengal FC, on the other hand, are 10th in the table with 18 points from as many games.

Both these sides trail the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (28) by 10 points with only a handful of games left to turnaround their fortunes.

East Bengal had won the reverse fixture 2-0 on December 7, 2024 and will be targeting three points again.

East Bengal have had their issues upfront, failing to find the back of the net in seven matches this season. Despite their attacking struggles, East Bengal FC have been highly efficient in the second half of games this season.

A remarkable 78% of their goals this season have come after halftime (14 out of 18), the highest proportion for any team, which means that Chennaiyin FC can't afford to let their guards down.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, has struggled with their attack.

The Marina Machans have scored just once in their last three games. They have scored the fifth-least goals (24) in the league, as Wilmar Jordan Gil has led their charts with eight strikes and Lukas Brambilla alongside Irfan Yadwad have netted thrice each.

Chennaiyin FC average 20.8 passes per shot, the second lowest this season behind NorthEast United FC (18.5). Their forward forays need greater intensity for them to cause consistent problems to the opposition's defence.

In their nine matches against each other so far, East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC have won two games each. Five encounters have produced draws.

