Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 22 (ANI): Egypt's hockey team arrived here in Bhubaneswar to participate in the much-awaited FIH Odisha men's Junior World Cup 2021.

Grouped in Pool D, along with teams such as Argentina, Germany, and Pakistan, Egypt have a tough battle in store for them in the group stage.

"We are looking to become a better, stronger team at the World Cup. The players will be moving to the senior team after this tournament, so our aim is to improve ourselves," said Abu-Talib Maggid, head coach of Egypt according to a Hockey India release.

Speaking on the team's excitement to be in Bhubaneswar at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Maggid said, "All the players are excited to play at a venue where they watched the amazing World Cup 2018 being played."

Egypt will begin their campaign in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 on Thursday against Argentina.

When asked about the top contenders for the marquee event, coach Maggid said, "We are at the World Cup. All teams are tough. We are respecting every team. And we will try our best to prove we deserve to be respected as much." (ANI)

