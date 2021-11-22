Shubman Gill is set to bat in the middle-order while KL Rahul is likely to be accompanied by Mayank Agarwal in India's two-match Test series against New Zealand. According to reports, Gill would walk in to bat at number four, the position where Indian captain Virat Kohli bats. Since Kohli would miss the first Test as he is on a break, the young right-hander would bat in his position. Ajinkya Rahane, the stand-in captain for the first Test in Kanpur, would bat at his usual number five position. The Indian batting order would miss the services of three crucial players Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Kohli (only first Test), for the Test series and it would be a great opportunity for someone like Gill to bat and make a statement in the middle-order. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021: Axar and Harshal Patel Engage in Funny Banter Post Their Side’s Series Sweep on Sunday (Watch Video)

The top-order would be led by the stylish KL Rahul, who cemented his role as an opener after a good series in England earlier this year. Gill, with his talent and ability to play shots all round the park, would be a very handy option for India in the middle-order. Gill's role would be crucial, given the fact that he would have Wriddhiman Saha bat after him. Saha is a good batsman but is yet to show his prowess with the willow in Test cricket. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel & Others Put Out Special Victory Posts After Clinical Sweep Against Blackcaps

Gill already has a lot of experience of playing the new ball as he opened for India in Australia where there's a lot of bounce and did well. He can easily be expected to take on the bowlers with the second new ball when the opposition bowlers might not be at their best in terms of energy. The team for the first Test looks almost certain if Gill is slotted in the middle-order but it would be very interesting to see how things pan out in the second match in Mumbai, provided the Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman scores runs in Kanpur. With Kohli coming in the side for the second Test, Gill might be reverted back to his openers' role and a lot would count on Mayank Agarwal's performance as well.

