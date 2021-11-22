PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United after the latter was relieved of his services on Sunday, November 21. Manchester United started off the season in splendid fashion but have failed to put together a string of good performances, eventually leading to Ole being fired from the role. Manchester United's defeat to Watford in the Premier League was his last game in charge. The club did hand over the temporary responsibility of the side to Michael Carrick with them looking for an interim manager for the rest of the season. Manchester United Release Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Farewell Message After Manager Parted Ways With the Club (Watch Video)

Now, Pochettino has emerged as a favourite to take the United job. The Argentinian has been on United's radar for a very long time and was a top choice to become the Red Devils head coach after Jose Mourinho was shown the door in 2019. But Ole's immediate success landed him the job instead. Reports claim that Pochettino is open to this job and would leave PSG if a suitable offer is tabled.

Among other names doing the rounds for the Manchester United job are Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, Ajax's Erik Hen Tag and also former defender Laurent Blanc. A big name in Zinedine Zidane, was linked to this job but the Frenchman has reportedly not shown interest to take up the role. Manchester United SACK Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Embarassing 4-1 Defeat Against Watford in EPL 2021-22

Carrick would be in the United dugout as they head to the Champions League to take on Villareal in their next fixture on Tuesday, November 23. They need a desperate turnaround in fortune and it is not clear as to how many Carrick would manage. Pochettino earlier managed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He had led them to the final of the 2019 Champions League where they had lost to Liverpool.

