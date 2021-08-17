London [UK], August 17 (ANI): India opening batsman KL Rahul has said that the ninth wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings of the Lord's Test against England really pumped up the side and it gave everyone energy.

At the start of the day, England looked like the favourites to win the match. But Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs.

"Look, the partnership between Bumrah and Shami was so good. When you're bowlers go out there and show so much heart, and put up a fight like that, it just pumps you up. The bowlers were waiting to have a crack at England, we knew the declaration will come after the lunch break. The bowlers were really keen and they were looking forward to go out there. We knew the pitch was up and down, so we were very keen as a pack. To go out there and put up a performance like that is very special," said Rahul during a virtual press conference.

When asked what he makes of the banter that went on between India and England on Day 5, Rahul said: "Look, personally, it shows how badly both teams want to win. When both teams go at each other, it shows how badly both teams want to win and that is how Test cricket is played. We as a team are never shy to say a word or two, if someone goes at one of our players and the rest of 10 guys get pumped, that is the kind of team we are."

"If you go after one of our guys, you are going after the whole team. That is why bowlers were really keen to go out there. This is what people come to watch and this highly speaks about how badly each team wants to win. We are looking forward to the next three games, both teams are going to come hard. This win will be right up there for me and the team, playing at Lord's, there is always hype about it. As individuals we look forward to it, in 2018 we lost badly here so coming back here and winning, will be very special to me."

Rahul had played a knock of 129 runs and for his performance, he was awarded as Man of the Match.

"Yeah, I think so. I played with a lot of control and discipline and that is what my plan was and that is what I prepared for. To go out there and execute it was really satisfying for me. This hundred is right up there, it is a very memorable innings for me especially because it turned into a match-winning for us," said Rahul. (ANI)

